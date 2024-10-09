BJP Has Achieved Remarkable Victory In J&K With Highest Vote Share: Ravinder Raina

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Oct 9 (IANS) After the BJP won 29 seats in J&K, the party's J&K Chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday called it the best performance so far.

Talking to IANS, Ravinder Raina said, "The BJP has achieved a remarkable victory in J&K, marking its best performance in the region so far. With the win of 29 legislators and the highest vote share, I sincerely thank the people of J&K, especially the people of Jammu division. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National President JP Nadda, who supported us at every step."

Raina asserted that the development that has taken place in J&K under their leadership is the reason for BJP's resounding victory.

"The BJP has also secured a good vote share in the Kashmir Valley. Along with this splendid victory, BJP workers in the Nowshera Assembly worked diligently to win impressively. However, we all feel a little regret that the BJP could not win that seat. But even there the BJP secured over 27,000 votes. If we compare it with 2014, the party has gained over 5,000 additional votes this time. Very soon, the BJP will have legislators in the J&K."

He further slammed the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for raising questions on the nomination of five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the Union territory by the Lieutenant Governor.

"The selection of five MLAs who will appointed by the LG will be done constitutionally. This provision was added during the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Where was the opposition at that time and why they didn't question it in the Parliament," he asserted.