Mundra Port Honoured With Commemorative Postal Stamp On Its Silver Jubilee

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (IANS) The Adani Group on Wednesday said that Mundra Port, India's largest commercial port, has been honoured with a special postal stamp, marking its silver jubilee year.

The commemorative stamp, released on World Post Day, celebrates Mundra Port's remarkable socio-economic contributions and its transformation into a global maritime powerhouse over the past 25 years.

The stamp was released by Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel, in the presence of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) Managing Director Rajesh Adani, and Adani and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani.

"This commemorative stamp represents not just the legacy of Mundra Port but also our partnership of trust with the people of Gujarat and the supportive policies of the state government," said Karan Adani.

"Together, we have turned a vast wasteland into India's largest port, reaffirming our humble commitment to driving economic development and creating opportunities for our people, while supporting India's ambition to be a leader in global trade," Karan Adani added.

Issued by India Post, the commemorative stamp is titled "25 Years of Progress – Mundra Port" and features a visual narrative of Mundra Port's transformation.

The stamp sheet, which contains 12 stamps, was designed by India Post in collaboration with APSEZ. The stamps will be available for purchase through India Post's ePortal.

Built and expanded by infrastructure visionary Gautam Adani on what was once a barren marsh, Mundra Port has rapidly grown into a key commercial hub and a pivotal gateway for India. The port has evolved from a single jetty into a global shipping hub, connecting India to the world while also serving a considerable portion of the nation's hinterland.

Since 1998, the port has contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer, created more than 7.5 crore man-days of employment and attracted investments exceeding Rs 70,000 crore.

Mundra Port now handles nearly 11 per cent of India's maritime cargo and 33 per cent of the nation's container traffic. Through the Adani Foundation, the port's community support initiatives have reached 61 villages, benefiting over 3.5 lakh people, said the company.