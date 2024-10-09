Ganja To Celebrate 170Th Anniversary Of Ashiq Molla Juma

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja will host a series of events dedicated to the 170th anniversary of the prominent Ashiq Molla Juma (1855-1920) on October 16-18, Azernews reports.

The events are organized as part of the project "Our Musical Identity", carried out by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive Power.

The project "Our Musical Identity" features colorful concerts, conferences as well as literary-artistic evenings dedicated to ashiq art and epic tales with centuries-old history

Ashiq art, which serves as the foundation of national folklore, is included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The project's main goal is to promote national values among youth and to present ancient heritage to the wider public.

Earlier, events were organized in honor of Ashiq Alaskar and Ashiq Shamsir.

