Ganja To Celebrate 170Th Anniversary Of Ashiq Molla Juma
10/9/2024 9:17:36 AM
Ganja will host a series of events dedicated to the 170th
anniversary of the prominent musician Ashiq Molla Juma (1855-1920)
on October 16-18, Azernews reports.
The events are organized as part of the project "Our Musical
Identity", carried out by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and
Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry and Ganja Executive Power.
The project "Our Musical Identity" features colorful concerts,
conferences as well as literary-artistic evenings dedicated to
ashiq art and epic tales with centuries-old history
Ashiq art, which serves as the foundation of national folklore,
is included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage.
The project's main goal is to promote national values among
youth and to present ancient heritage to the wider public.
Earlier, events were organized in honor of Ashiq Alaskar and
Ashiq Shamsir.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
