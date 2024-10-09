عربي


Global Media Group And UN Global Compact Azerbaijan Sign Mou On Sustainability

10/9/2024 9:17:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 9, Elnur Abdullayev, Chairman of Global media Group, and Samir Mammadov, Head of the UN Global Compact for Azerbaijan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote sustainable business practices and the UN Global Compact's 10 principles in society, Azernews reports.

Global Media Group, a recent member of the Global Compact, aims to integrate responsible business practices across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas. The group's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy includes initiatives such as increasing energy efficiency, reducing waste, and enhancing digitalization.

“Our participation in the UN Global Compact allows us to advance our environmental responsibility and promote sustainability within our companies,” said Abdullayev. Samir Mammadov emphasized the media's role in driving awareness and accountability for sustainable development, praising the partnership as a turning point for the sector in Azerbaijan.

With COP29 set to be hosted in Azerbaijan, Global Media Group aims to enhance its contributions to sustainability on international platforms, further aligning with President Ilham Aliyev's declaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year."

AzerNews

