Global Media Group And UN Global Compact Azerbaijan Sign Mou On Sustainability
10/9/2024 9:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 9, Elnur Abdullayev, Chairman of Global media Group,
and Samir Mammadov, Head of the UN Global Compact for Azerbaijan,
signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote sustainable
business practices and the UN Global Compact's 10 principles in
society, Azernews reports.
Global Media Group, a recent member of the Global Compact, aims
to integrate responsible business practices across environmental,
social, and governance (ESG) areas. The group's Corporate Social
Responsibility strategy includes initiatives such as increasing
energy efficiency, reducing waste, and enhancing
digitalization.
“Our participation in the UN Global Compact allows us to advance
our environmental responsibility and promote sustainability within
our companies,” said Abdullayev. Samir Mammadov emphasized the
media's role in driving awareness and accountability for
sustainable development, praising the partnership as a turning
point for the sector in Azerbaijan.
With COP29 set to be hosted in Azerbaijan, Global Media Group
aims to enhance its contributions to sustainability on
international platforms, further aligning with President Ilham
Aliyev's declaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity
Year."
