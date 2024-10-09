Azerbaijan's Labour Boom: Path To Workforce Formalisation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
In recent years, Azerbaijan has made remarkable strides in
revitalising its labour market amid a changing global environment
still grappling with inflation. This recovery, driven by a
substantial increase in production and export demand from the
non-oil sector, has resulted in a marked increase in labour
contracts, underscoring a broader positive trend in the nation's
economic health. A major driver of this growth has been the
unprecedented surge in infrastructure and construction projects in
the Garabagh region, which have generated significant new
employment opportunities.
These projects, in conjunction with self-employment initiatives,
are reshaping the region's labour dynamics, facilitating recovery
from past conflicts, and playing a pivotal role in the national
economy's diversification efforts.
Legislative and Administrative Reforms
Azerbaijan's labour market success is closely linked to ongoing
reforms in tax and administrative systems, led by the State Tax
Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy. These reforms, aimed
at increasing transparency, optimising tax administration, and
ensuring compliance, have had a deep impact on formalising labour
relations. Previously, the practice of 'double accounting,' where
employees' actual wages far exceeded reported figures, was
widespread, leading to reduced tax revenue and the loss of
essential worker rights such as pensions, paid holidays, and
overtime payments.
Since these reforms were implemented, there has been a
remarkable increase in the number of formal labour contracts. By
September 2024, the number of registered labour contracts had
increased by 450,972 compared to the start of 2019, bringing the
total to 1,852,887. The private sector of the non-oil economy
witnessed a 430,502 unit increase in labour contracts, a strong
indication of improved job security and formal employment
opportunities.
Positive aspects of digitization in
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's transition to a digital economy is also pivotal in
modernising its labour market. Upgrades to digital infrastructure
have significantly streamlined administrative processes, making
contract registration easier and improving the efficiency and
transparency of the tax system. The "Polyhedron-Digital Radar of
Azerbaijan" project and the Digital Document Circulation subsystem
emphasise reducing paper usage and enhancing inter-institutional
communications. These initiatives undeniably demonstrate how
digitization is strengthening economic reforms, particularly in
formalising the labour market. The emergence of digitization will
undoubtedly further encourage the country's informal labour force
and enhance the eligibility of the system. The latter is extremely
important and will eventually make the process of processing labour
pensions, disability benefits, and other social services much
easier.
Azerbaijan's commitment to economic reforms, diversification,
and digital transformation is evident in the significant rise in
labour contracts. By addressing issues of informal employment and
enhancing tax transparency, Azerbaijan is laying the groundwork for
a more sustainable and equitable labour market. These developments
not only strengthen the non-oil sector but also position Azerbaijan
as a forward-thinking nation that is actively adapting to the
global shift towards a digital economy.
The continuation of infrastructure projects in Garabagh and
further optimisation of tax policies are expected to sustain this
growth, creating more opportunities for employment and enhancing
economic stability across the country.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108762062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.