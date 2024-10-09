National Library Launches Virtual Exhibition Dedicated To Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A series of virtual exhibitions "Shusha handicrafts," "Shusha
jewellery", "Shusha household items", "Shusha national costumes"
have been launched at the Azerbaijan National Library,
Azernews reports.
The materials reflect 19th-century clothing culture, household
items, jewellery made by artisans, 19th century embroidery samples,
their classification, visual images, and a brief history of the
Shusha population.
Note that Shusha city has been designated as the Cultural
Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.
Azerbaijan's cultural heritage was highlighted at the 11th
meeting of the Islamic World Heritage Committee (IWHC), operating
under ICESCO, where ten examples of Azerbaijan's intangible
cultural heritage were inscribed in the Islamic World Heritage
List.
On November 21, 2023, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,
signed a decree on measures related to declaring the city of Shusha
the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.
In connection with Shusha being named the Cultural Capital of
the Islamic World for 2024, the city hosted the Festival "Common
Table of Islamic Countries" and an international conference on
tourism development in the Islamic world.
Those who want to get acquainted with the virtual exhibition,
please click to the following links:
Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for
bookworms.
With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan
National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the
Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the
eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
The library has an extensive collection of literature in
Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has
collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and
foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.
The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library
four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his
personal library.
In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the
status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's
Cabinet of Ministers.
The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's
faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers
like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota
Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.
The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding.
In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing
houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook
"Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.
Over the past years, the National Library has signed a
memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80
libraries.
In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library
launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to
restore libraries in the Garabagh region.
A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund
by a number of international organisations working in the field of
culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local
authors, publishers, and print houses.
Since 1992, the Kazakhstan National Academic Library has been a
member of the International Federation of Library Associations and
Institutions (IFLA) and the Conference of Directors of National
Libraries (CDNL).
Moreover, it has been part of the non-profit partnership
"Library Assembly of Eurasia" (BAE) since 1993.
In 2002, the library took the lead in the Kazakhstan National
Committee for the UNESCO programme "Memory of the World," which
aims to preserve documentary heritage.
Furthermore, in 2008, it became the regional centre for the IFLA
PAC (Preservation and Conservation) core programme, which focusses
on the preservation of library materials and ensuring their
accessibility for future generations.
As of now, the collection of the Kazakhstan National Academic
Library boasts approximately 7 million books.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108762068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.