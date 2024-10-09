Former NATO Chief To Be Appointed Chairman Of Munich Security Conference
Date
10/9/2024 9:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take over
from German diplomat Christoph Heusgen as chair of the Munich
Security conference (MSC) in Feb. 2025, the MSC said in a statement
on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
Stoltenberg will take on his new role after the conference's
61st edition takes place in southern Germany on February 14-16, it
added.
Commenting on the development, Stoltenberg expressed his delight
for his new role and hope for making more contributions as a
chairman of MSC.
"It is a great honour for me to serve as chairman of the Munich
Security Conference and make a contribution to its mission, 'peace
through dialogue.' Few international platforms are as important as
the MSC to promote conflict prevention, dialogue, and international
cooperation,” he said.
On Oct. 1, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte assumed his
functions as new secretary-general of NATO, replacing Norway's Jens
Stoltenberg who ran the alliance for a decade.
In June, NATO announced that Rutte, 47, was formally confirmed
as chief of the military alliance, replacing Jens Stoltenberg whose
tenure was extended due to the Ukraine war.
He was the sole candidate after Romanian President Klaus
Iohannis withdrew from the race.
NATO allies agreed in July 2023 to extend 65-year-old
Stoltenberg's mandate for another year until Oct. 1, 2024. He had
been serving as the 13th secretary-general of NATO since 2014.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108762065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.