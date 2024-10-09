Azerbaijan's ASOIU Recognized Among World's Top Universities
Date
10/9/2024 9:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Two Azerbaijani higher education institutions, including Baku
State University, have been included in the prestigious "Times
Higher Education" (THE) ranking of the world's best universities,
according to the State Agency for Science and Higher Education,
Azernews reports.
The inclusion of these universities is a significant achievement
for Azerbaijan's educational sector, as the country continues its
efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of its higher
education system. The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Science and Education and THE, established in May, aims
to create advanced research universities and improve their global
standing.
Phil Baty, Director General of Global Affairs at THE, praised
the addition of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University
(ASOIU) to the rankings, stating: "It is great to see ASOIU
included in the largest and most comprehensive global ranking of
world universities. Azerbaijan has set serious strategic goals for
the development of higher education, aiming to create world-class
institutions with social impact." He added that this achievement
could further motivate Azerbaijani universities to strengthen their
positions in future rankings.
This recognition highlights Azerbaijan's growing focus on
enhancing its education system and positioning its universities on
the global stage.
