Azerbaijan's ASOIU Recognized Among World's Top Universities

Two Azerbaijani higher education institutions, including Baku State University, have been included in the prestigious "Times Higher Education" (THE) ranking of the world's best universities, according to the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Azernews reports.

The inclusion of these universities is a significant achievement for Azerbaijan's educational sector, as the country continues its efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of its higher education system. The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education and THE, established in May, aims to create advanced research universities and improve their global standing.

Phil Baty, Director General of Global Affairs at THE, praised the addition of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) to the rankings, stating: "It is great to see ASOIU included in the largest and most comprehensive global ranking of world universities. Azerbaijan has set serious strategic goals for the development of higher education, aiming to create world-class institutions with social impact." He added that this achievement could further motivate Azerbaijani universities to strengthen their positions in future rankings.

This recognition highlights Azerbaijan's growing focus on enhancing its education system and positioning its universities on the global stage.