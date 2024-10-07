German police deploy tear gas to disperse protesters at pro-Palestine rally in Berlin

(MENAFN) On Sunday, German deployed tear gas to disperse thousands of in Berlin's Kreuzberg district, who were commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The demonstration took place at Kottbusser Tor Square, where participants carried banners with messages such as "Stop Arming Israel," "End the Genocide," and "Freedom for Gaza." Demonstrators also condemned police violence experienced during pro-Palestine rallies throughout the past year, highlighting growing frustrations with law enforcement's response to such gatherings.



As the march progressed, police blocked the route near Kottbusser Damm and Lenau Street, preventing protesters from reaching Herrmann Square. This intervention led to clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, resulting in a heavy-handed police response. Several protesters were detained during the altercations, including a disabled individual in a wheelchair who was forcibly taken into a police vehicle, sparking outrage among onlookers and raising concerns about the treatment of protesters.



The protests occurred in the context of ongoing violence in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have continued despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. According to local health authorities, more than 41,800 people have been killed in Gaza, with the majority being women and children. Additionally, over 96,900 others have been injured since the conflict escalated last October, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region and leading to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.



The situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire, with Israel facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military actions. As protests like the one in Berlin continue to draw attention to the plight of Gazans, they reflect a growing international demand for accountability and an end to the violence. The responses from both the demonstrators and authorities underscore the tension surrounding the issue and the urgent call for humanitarian relief for those affected by the ongoing conflict.

