Mavely Streamlines Creator Experience From Post To Purchase With New Linkdm And Button Partnerships And Myshop Upgrades

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavely , the Everyday Influencer Platform®, today announced two new integrations for creators within their in partnership with LinkDM and Button , as well as updates to their influencer storefront product Mavely MyShop . These integrations add to Mavely's robust suite of tools and give Mavely creators access to critical for free, with exclusive feature expansions – helping them execute smarter and more powerful content creation while realizing thousands of dollars in cost savings each year.

Mavely MyShop, a space for creators to brand and personalize a unified, enjoyable shopping experience.

Mavely has partnered with LinkDM, the #1 Instagram DM Automation Platform for Creators, to create a new LinkDM Mavely Pro Plan, available exclusively to Mavely creators for free via the Mavely app.

"Our goal is to make content creation and monetization for everyday influencers as accessible as possible, especially as we head into the holiday shopping season," said Evan Wray, Mavely Co-Founder and CEO. "These updates to our products and new partner integrations give our creators the best technology the industry has to offer, all within Mavely. The tools help influencers be more efficient in creating and sharing polished, personalized content and more effective in building their income and extending their personal brands."

With the addition of LinkDM and Button to its platform, Mavely is growing its integration partnerships that already include companies like Bitly, investing in its creators by providing them with tools many already use but may pay for out of pocket. Mavely is solidifying its commitment to being an all-inclusive and comprehensive solution for its creators through these integrations and expanded product offerings. More details on each below:

LinkDM x Mavely: Free Access to Key Features

Mavely chose to integrate LinkDM as it helps increase monetization across social media platforms. LinkDM messages have 92% average open rates, a 74% average click-through rate, and 68% increased engagement-making it a crucial tool for creators looking to automate their Instagram DMs and save time in their workflows. This integration will easily allow Mavely influencers to send affiliate links via DMs, with setup taking just 60 seconds.

"LinkDM is committed to user convenience by giving influencers and marketers a streamlined approach to increasing engagement by providing powerful Instagram DM automation tools," said Abs Elmaz, LinkDM Founder & CEO. "By partnering with Mavely, we're able to further that mission by combining intuitive DM tools to manage and share shoppable links on Instagram with enhanced click-through traffic to increase conversions – ultimately empowering influencers to enhance and optimize their business."

Learn more about Mavely's new LinkDM integration here .

Button x Mavely: Increase Sale Potential with App-to-App Deep-Linking

Mavely is expanding its pilot program with Button, an industry-leading deep-linking solution that optimizes affiliate traffic and user experience to Mavely. Through this new partnership, Mavely affiliate links to select retailers will be automatically optimized using Button deep-linking technology, eliminating the need for creators to toggle between software platforms or work with third-party vendors, which can incur additional fees. On average, this is expected to save creators over $1,000 per year compared to similar deep linking software. In addition to free access to this functionality, Mavely creators will be able to amplify links to other Mavely top retail partners across home, travel, and CPG categories.

App-to-app deep-linking , the technology featured in this integration, enhances sales by directing users to a specific page or product, from one mobile app to another. When a consumer clicks on a deep link in a social media app, they land directly on a retailer's product page where stored preferences (like shipping address and payment methods) load automatically, easing the path to purchase. This process lets technology work for both the consumer and creator, enhancing a user's buying experience, increasing conversion, and ensuring that Mavely creators receive attribution and commission for driving purchases through their affiliate links.

"Creators often face unnecessary friction when managing their content tools, which can limit their earning potential," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO, Button. "Our goal is to simplify that process. By partnering with Mavely, we're eliminating that friction. Creators can now easily link to retailers and focus on their craft, while retailers drive more value as creators deliver seamless, higher-converting experiences for users."

Mavely MyShop Upgrades Enhance Shoppable Influencer Storefronts

Mavely MyShop is a space for creators to brand and personalize a unified, enjoyable shopping experience for their followers and is ideal for platforms like TikTok and Instagram with "link in bio" environments. In their MyShop, creators share their affiliate links integrated with curated content into pages, collections, feeds, and shelves.

This saves influencers time when promoting links and allows creators to showcase multiple shoppable products through visually appealing, eye-catching and easy-to-create posts - supported by AI post-assist features. Creators drive more conversions from a single link, showcase complete looks, and make it easier for their audience to enjoy a more personalized shopping experience across all platforms. Key Upgrades Include:



Improved functionality for mobile-first creators

AI-post-assist and personalization features to help maximize earnings Easier

MyShop customization

"Mavely MyShop is the easiest tool to use on the market and serves as a one-stop shop for my audience," said content creator Audrey Ross, who includes a link to her MyShop Modern Farmhouse Ohio in her profile bio across social platforms. "When new products launch within my niche that I like, I will create mood boards and post them in MyShop. I like how you can group all the links together and they're attached to that post with a picture, so it's an easy visual for the shopper."

Learn more about Mavely's MyShop upgrades here .

About Mavely

Mavely is the Everyday Influencer Platform® that empowers real people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands. Deploying a performance-driven approach to influencer marketing, Mavely's network of creators drives hundreds of millions of dollars each year in sales for brand partners across diverse niches and platforms, with attributable data from post to purchase. Mavely is part of Rhyz , a subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS ). Learn more about Mavely at joinmavely .

About LinkDM

Founded in 2021, LinkDM has quickly become the #1 Instagram DM Automation Platform for Creators. Trusted by over 12,000 brands and creators, LinkDM gives users the tools to automatically reply to Instagram and Facebook comments with a DM, increasing website traffic and conversions. LinkDM users are sending millions of DMs each month, enhancing engagement and driving growth. The platform is Instagram-approved and free to get started. For more information, visit linkdm .

About Button

Button is a leading commerce optimization platform that uses AI technology to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences, improved attribution, and new inventory for retail media which combine to grow revenue for companies like Uber by 100% for the channels where Button is implemented. Button surpassed $1B in commerce per month in March 2024, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One. Learn more about Button at usebutton

Media Contact: [email protected]

