Kuwait, Malta Explore Promising Realms For Enhanced Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Chamber of Commerce and held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with its Maltese counterpart discussing means of promoting the mutual commercial partnership and coordination in various sectors.

The chamber said in a statement that Kuwait, given its strategic geographic location and solid economy, constitutes a promising for innovation and expansion while Malta is distinguished with a prosperous economy, innovation potentials and skilled forces, making it a hub for technology, services, and education.

For sake of boosting commercial and investment flows between the two countries, there must be emphasis on diversifying the swapped commodities, increasing direct investments, executing joint ventures and working out economic accords.

The chamber during the long-distance meeting shed light on promising realms, namely innovation, technology, sustainable development, energy, tourism, cultural exchange, education, evolving skills, financial services and investments.

The statement quoted the Maltese Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, George A Said-Zamit, as saying that the meeting was a fruit of an old relationship, indicating that the two sides examined prospects of enhancing cooperation at diverse levels.

For his part, the Chairperson of the Maltese Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Vassalo Cezareo, called for activating the trade relationship, luring investors to the promising sectors, affirming that his country focuses on education, innovation, technology, logistical and health services.

It added that during the meeting, a virtual presentation was addressed by Gozo Island, a Maltese island, regarding the available opportunities in the digital and health sectors, in addition to another identical presentation by the Maltese Economic Development Agency, shedding light on the taxation system, means of supporting startups and medium enterprises, advanced industries, sciences, medical equipment, digital innovation, logistical and financial services as well as aviation. (end)

fh









MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108761924