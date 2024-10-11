Dussehra 2024: Schools Closed In UP, Delhi, Rajasthan On THESE Dates For Ashtami

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dussehra 2024: Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Rajasthan have declared school holidays on October 11(Friday), and 12(Saturday) in observance of Durgashtami and Dussehra.

The holidays call for a long weekend for the school students, right from October 11 to October 13, which is a Sunday. will commence with the regular routines from October 14, Monday.

In West Bengal, schools and colleges in the state were closed from October 8, and will commence from October 18. Meanwhile, the Telangana government had announced holidays for government schools across the state from October 2 to October 14.

In addition, the Kerala government on October 10, Thursday, announced that schools under the General Education Department will remain closed on Friday, October 11, for the celebrations of Ashtami and Navami.

Durga Puja, Navratri celebrations

Durga Puja, and Navratri are one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, celebrated by millions across India, and over the globe. Both these festivals centre around Goddess Durga and spans around five days for Durga Puja, and nine days for Navratri.

Durga Puja began on October 8, 2024, and will culminate on October 13, that is Vijaya Dashami, marked by the immersion of the idols. Meanwhile, Navratri began on October 3, and will end on the same day as Vijaya Dashami.

Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, marks the return of Goddess Durga to her celestial abode.

The idol of Goddess Durga is taken to a river or sea amidst grand processions and then immersed, signifying her departure from Earth.

Dussehra 2024

Dussehra, is also known as Vijayadashmi, which is celebrated across the country. It commemorates the victory of good over evil - Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeating Ravana. Dussehra also marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations.

