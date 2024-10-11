CLOSE-IN: Cricket Ascending To A Level One Never Imagined Before (IANS Column)

(MENAFN- IANS) The recent endorsement and announcement by Sachin Tendulkar to play in the International Masters League made one wonder whether a cricketer will ever retire from the game. The likes of Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan and several other well-known cricketers, also being a part of it makes it even more interesting. Their brand has become so powerful that the cricketing diaspora does not want to forget them.

The saying, which one never took seriously earlier,“Once a cricketer, always a cricketer,” is finally showing signs of coming true. The limited overs version and especially the T20 has made this possible.

An international cricketer has become an ambassador of the game around the world. How else can one explain it, when one recently saw our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greet the West Indian batting star Chris Gayle, affectionately during the Jamaican PM's visit to New Delhi recently. A star cricketer has now got value a kind; the only way he can keep this alive is by being in the limelight. Therefore, cricket is the golden thread for him to cling to.

Earlier, one marvelled at the fitness of two of India's greatest cricketers, C.K. Nayudu and the grand old man of Indian cricket, Professor D.B. Deodhar. Both these star Indian cricketers played well into their 50's and the former even in his 60s.

Thereafter, in the 1960s, age became very relevant and played a significant part in Indian cricket. Past one's 30s, a cricketer was branded as one who had passed his prime and was referred to as an old hand and a veteran cricketer. Selectors at all levels were reluctant to include one in the team and only the well established ones went on for a short while longer.

Fitness and venturing into another phase of one's life were also reasons for a cricketer to retire and call it a day. The sport then did not have the financial luxury to make one's life comfortable for the future and so business or a job was necessary to wean away a cricketer from what he did best.

The fortunate transformation presently has radically benefitted cricketers longevity in the sport. Cricket is now a roaring success in India on and off the field. A cricketer, presently, is being handsomely compensated. The wonderful fallout is that one can play and extend one's career by several years more. With money not being a hindrance, the life of an Indian cricketer in the last 2 decades has changed dramatically. A cricketer is now more confident and comfortable in every respect. One who can proudly stand on their feet or make a living for their family.

The television and the multi-media platforms that beam cricket to the ever increasing and ardent fans have made cricketers into superstars. If one performs well, the commercial world is at their beck and call. A situation that was unheard of in days gone by.

The mushrooming of the franchise based T20 leagues around the world has prolonged the careers of even the present cricketers. The fitness and diet programs being easily available and followed has been a boon in the life of a cricketer. The 30s have now become only a number and one expects cricketers to play internationally and professionally till their mid-40s. The only reason that one will retire from the highest arena would be family pressure, boredom, or a major injury.

With a life cycle that runs from the Junior stage to well past middle age, cricket, interestingly, in India has become a very popular playing sport amongst the youngsters. Talented cricketers are emerging from all 4 corners of India. Parents are encouraging their kids to play the game. Junior cricket and tournaments are being played everywhere. It starts with tennis ball cricket and several of the recent Indian international players have emerged from there. The Indian villages, towns, and cities are buzzing with cricket matches, and talented players are being wooed via every means to play for one's team.

Age has no barrier and cricket is falling headlong into it. A cricketer's life in cricket will be a lifelong saga.

The sport is truly maturing into a worldwide phenomenon. With the United States of America and Saudi Arabia entering wholly into the cricketing world, it will take the sport to a level one has never imagined before.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)