Covia Partnering To Preserve Biodiversity At The Local Level

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia's commitment to biodiversity is evident across its operational footprint. At a local level, our facilities and our Team Members are involved in supporting community projects on an ongoing basis, with funding and organizational support available to further positive impacts.

South Jersey Quail Project: In partnership with the South Jersey Quail Project, Covia's and processing facility in Dividing Creek, New Jersey, is actively involved in efforts to protect and restore the habitat of native quail populations. This partnership focuses on creating and maintaining environments conducive to the quails' life cycle, aiming to increase their population and stabilize their habitat in the region.

Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre: Covia's NSO facility in Ontario, Canada, collaborates with the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre and helped secure funding from the Covia Foundation to support the construction and enhancement of an expanded facility. The facility operates a turtle hospital that treats and rehabilitates injured turtles and then releases them to the wild. The Centre also runs a comprehensive education and outreach program. This expansion is designed to create a more robust and nurturing environment for the turtle population to grow, thrive, and ultimately contribute to the local ecosystem. To discover more about Covia's turtle conservation efforts, please click here .

Among our local efforts to protect species and habitats that are vulnerable or endangered are:

Swallows in Southern Ontario: By maintaining and enhancing structures that support barn swallow nesting and feeding, Covia's NSO facility contributes to the conservation of a species that plays an important role in the local ecosystem.

Fish and Turtles in Huntingburg: In Huntingburg, Indiana, Covia focuses on preserving aquatic habitats and water quality.

Dunes Sagebrush Lizard in Kermit: In Kermit, Texas, Covia works to minimize habitat disturbance and supports restoration efforts to protect this rare lizard, which is dependent on the area's unique dune and sagebrush ecosystem.

Foxes in Junction City: In Junction City, Georgia, Covia's conservation initiatives include developing fox dens to give this important local species a place to live and grow the population.

For more information about Covia's many biodiversity and conservation efforts, visit .