(MENAFN) A senior Russian defense official has accused Ukraine of making extensive preparations for a false flag chemical weapons attack aimed at discrediting Russia and portraying it as a violator of chemical weapon conventions. During a briefing on Monday, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s chemical and biological defense forces, claimed that Moscow possesses information regarding Ukraine's plans to stage such an attack to implicate Russia in the use of toxic substances during its military operations.



Kirillov asserted that the Russian side would provide evidence of these alleged preparations to officials at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). He suggested that the Ukrainian government lacks the necessary equipment and expertise to effectively execute such a deception, yet pointed to reports that several dozen Ukrainian specialists have received training from the OPCW, along with the acquisition of advanced chemical agent detection devices.



Moreover, Kirillov cited NATO's recent deliveries of chemical protection equipment to Ukraine as further indication of an impending false flag operation. He argued that these shipments far exceed Ukraine's actual needs for defensive measures, implying they are intended to facilitate a staged attack.



In July, the U.S. ambassador to the OPCW, Nicole Shampaine, attributed these shipments to the Russian military's alleged use of riot control agents and chemical weapons against Ukraine. However, Kirillov dismissed these claims as "completely unfounded." He reminded the audience that the OPCW had previously confirmed in 2017 that Russia had completely destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles, a process that was closely monitored by the agency and included inspections from Western nations, including the United States.



As tensions continue to rise in the region, these accusations underscore the complex dynamics at play, with both sides engaging in a war of narratives. The situation raises concerns about the potential for escalation and the implications for international relations regarding chemical weapons use and accountability.

