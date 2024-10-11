US Presidential Polls 2024: 'Will Always Do To Ensure We Have A Secure Border' Says Kamala Harris At Las Vegas Town Hall

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Vice President Kamala Harris defended her immigration and care record during a Univision town hall on Thursday, aiming to strengthen her support among Latino voters and counter Donald 's gains within this critical bloc.

As reported by Bloomberg, the town hall, held in Las Vegas-part of swing-state Nevada-was designed to engage Hispanic voters, who are significant in both Nevada and Arizona, as well as blue-collar workers dissatisfied with President Joe Biden's economic management.

Immigration remains a pivotal issue in Nevada, where Trump has tapped into voter concerns about border security and a surge in migrants. He has vowed to complete the US-Mexico border wall, reinstate the ban on immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries, and execute mass deportations of undocumented migrants if elected.

Also Read: US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump among suburban voters as polls near

The Republican nominee has sought to connect Harris to the Biden administration's immigration policies, labeling her the“border czar” and citing instances of violent crime involving migrants, the report said.

Bloomberg further stated that when asked how her immigration policy would differ from Biden's, Harris emphasized her background as a prosecutor.“I would put my record up against anyone in terms of the work I've always done and will always do to ensure we have a secure border,” she stated.

However, she acknowledged that her approach would largely align with the bipartisan immigration bill negotiated by Biden, criticizing Trump for his role in obstructing the legislation aimed at enhancing resources to tackle the border crisis.“There are real people who are suffering because of an inability to put solutions in front of politics,” Harris said.

Following the town hall, Harris addressed a rally in Chandler, Arizona, where she emphasised how her policies would specifically benefit the crowd in this crucial swing state. She highlighted initiatives aimed at lowering housing costs and enhancing drought resilience.

Also Read: Donald Trump calls India 'biggest tariff charger'; vows to reciprocate if elected as US President

Harris also encouraged attendees to support a ballot measure to enshrine the right to abortion in Arizona's constitution.“Arizona, we need to fight this battle on every front, and in this election, you have the chance on the state level to vote yes on Proposition 139, and protect your right to make your own health care decisions,” she added.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)