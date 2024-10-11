Rainfall Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Heavy Showers In 10 States From October 12 To 16. Will Dussehra Witness Downpour?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department issued heavy rainfall warning in in 10 states from October 12 till 16. A yellow alert, for heavy downpours on October 12, has been issued in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

According to weather department's report, the Southwest monsoon may withdraw within 1 or 2 days from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand.

| IMD warns of harsh winter as La Nina set to emerge; monsoon withdrawal delayed IMD's forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India

IMD predicted possibility of“isolated heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until October 15, in Kerala over the coming 6 days and in Andhra Pradesh from October 14 till 16, and in Karnataka till October 12 and on October 14.“Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 13th&14th October; Kerala & Mahe on 13th & 14th October,” IMD said in its latest press release.

| IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Karnataka and 2 more states IMD's forecast and warnings for Northeast India

The weather agency forecasted“isolated heavy rainfall” in Arunachal Pradesh until October 12 and in Assam and Meghalaya on October 11.

| Weather, AQI today: IMD issues orange alert in Uttar Pradesh IMD's forecast and warnings for West India

The Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin dated October 10 states,“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa & Gujarat Region” until October 13. Precipitation is likely in Madhya Maharashtra until October 12 and in Saurashtra and Kutch from October 11 till 13. Besides this,“isolated very heavy rainfall” is likely in Konkan and Goa on October 11.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted mainly clear sky until October 16. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital registered an AQI of 114 in the 'moderate' category while the financial capital, Mumbai, registered an AQI of 57 in the 'satisfactory' category.