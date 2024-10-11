Pakistan News: 20 Miners Killed, 7 Injured After Armed Men Launch Attack In Balochistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan news: At least 20 miners were killed, and seven were after a group of armed men attacked Junaid Cola company, a private mine located in southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, said, stated reports.

The district hospital has received 20 dead bodies, and six injured patients, a doctor told Reuters.

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Humayun Khan, the police station house officer for the town, reported Reuters.

