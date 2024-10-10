UAE Game Makers Competition Showcases the UAE’s Most Creative Young Innovators at Latest Game Jam Event

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Game Jam Series Ignites Passion for Coding and Game Development, Highlighting Youth Talent in the UAE's Thriving Digital Landscape



Abu Dhabi-UAE – The UAE Game Makers Competition, supported by Tawazun Council and Space 42, and organized by Endless Studios, proudly concluded its second on-ground Game Jam event that took place over the course of three days from October 5th to 7th 2024, at Pixoul Gaming, Al Qana in Abu Dhabi. As part of the broader UAE Game Makers Competition launched in May 2024, this Game Jam serves as a critical milestone in nurturing a new generation of young digital innovators.

The competition aligns closely with the “We the UAE” Vision 2031, which emphasizes digital education and innovation as key components of national growth. By offering a platform for UAE residents aged 17-27 to showcase their creativity, game-making skills, and cultural awareness, the competition serves as a bridge between education and the workforce. Participants engage in hands-on experiences, receiving guidance and feedback from industry experts in disciplines such as design, engineering, art, and project management—skills that are crucial not only for game development but across the broader digital landscape.

At the heart of the UAE Game Makers Competition are the Game Jam events—intense three-day challenges where young innovators come together to build games inspired by the UAE’s cultural heritage. These immersive experiences allow participants to bring their ideas to life while collaborating with peers and gaining exposure to cutting-edge technological tools. Through this, the competition helps develop future digital leaders and innovators, aligned with the broader goals of youth development, technological advancement, and cultural pride.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council, emphasized the significance of the Game Jam within the larger competition framework: “This Game Jam, part of the UAE Game Makers Competition, represents our commitment to inspiring the youth of the UAE to explore creative and technological fields such as game development. These events are crucial for not only advancing technological skills but also instilling a sense of pride and belonging among our younger generations. By drawing upon our rich cultural heritage as a source of inspiration, we are building the future leaders and innovators who will carry forward the legacy of the UAE."



The UAE Game Makers Competition, with its series of Game Jam events, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Tawazun Council, Space 42, and Endless Studios in nurturing the digital leaders of tomorrow. Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Space42, explained: “Our partnership

with Tawazun Council and Endless Studios is a journey toward leveraging cutting-edge technology

and data science to inspire the next generation. By focusing on the development of gaming content

that is not only engaging but also culturally relevant and educational, we are preparing our youth to

be the architects of future technological advancement”.



The UAE Game Makers Competition has proven to be a life-changing experience for many of its participants. Previous participants from other Endless Studios programs have echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the impact of such initiatives on their personal and professional development. Duaa Al-Rifa'i, a graduate of the Capstone program at Abu Dhabi University, reflected on her journey: "Participating in the program helped me realize my dream of working in game development. The mentors provided incredible support, and the collaborative environment fueled my passion and confidence. I now have the skills needed to pursue a career in game development."

Similarly, Ajaz Khan, also from Abu Dhabi University, shared, "What started as a hobby has now become a potential career, thanks to the structured guidance and feedback I received from Endless Studios. This experience has been pivotal in helping me transition into the game development industry."

As the competition moves toward its final phase in May 2025, the nation eagerly anticipates the announcement of the winning projects. These young innovators represent the UAE’s next generation of digital leaders, poised to drive forward the nation's progress in the years to come.

Matt Dalio, CEO of Endless Studios, emphasized the transformative impact of the competition: “The Game Jam events are much more than just game-building contests; they are an essential part of our commitment to nurturing the exceptional talent found in the UAE. Through these events, participants not only gain technical skills but also discover new pathways for personal growth and future careers. This competition is a celebration of the UAE's innovative spirit and a key step in ensuring that the UAE youth have the tools and opportunities to shine both regionally and globally.”

The standout projects from the Game Jam events will be nominated for the final stage of the UAE Game Makers Competition, set to conclude in May 2025. The winners will share in a prize pool worth AED 100,000, with the best projects advancing to the final round. In addition to tech prizes, such as keyboards, headphones, and Nintendo Switch consoles, participants gain invaluable experience that can pave the way for future careers in the gaming and broader technology industries.

Tawazun Council and Space 42 have played a crucial role in making this initiative a success. Their support, alongside Endless Studios, ensures that young minds across the UAE are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in today’s technology-driven world. The competition not only nurtures future talent but also strengthens community ties, enhances cultural pride, and contributes to the nation's economic and technological advancement.



-End-







MENAFN10102024005513012199ID1108764834