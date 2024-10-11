Donald Trump Calls India 'Biggest Tariff Charger' Vows To Reciprocate If Elected As US President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump, the former US president, on Thursday alleged that among all major countries India imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products. The presidential candidate vowed to introduce a reciprocal tax if elected as the next President of United States.

Charging at India for its high tariff rates, Donal said,“Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity. It's a word that's very important in my plan because we generally don't charge tariffs."

While asserting that the US does not charge tariffs during a major economic policy speech in Detroit, Donald Trump said that he started that process with the vans and the small trucks. At the same time, he alleged that China charges 200 per cent tariff, in addition to Brazil that is a“big charger.”



“The biggest charger of all is India,” PTI quoted former US president as saying. He added,“India is a very big charger. We have a great relationship with India. I did. And especially the leader, Modi. He's a great leader. Great man. Really is a great man. He's brought it together. He's done a great job. But they probably charge as much.”