Amir Sends Written Message To Ethiopian Prime Minister

Addis Ababa: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to the Prime of the Republic of Ethiopia HE Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Ethiopia Mohamed Ismail Mustafawi during his meeting with the Director-General of Middle East, Asian and Pacific Affairs at Ethiopian Foreign Affairs HE Ambassador Negus Kebede.

