Amir Sends Written Message To Ethiopian Prime Minister
10/10/2024
Addis Ababa: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to the Prime Minister of the federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia HE Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The message was delivered by Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Ethiopia Mohamed Ismail Mustafawi during his meeting with the Director-General of Middle East, Asian and Pacific Affairs at Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Ministry HE Ambassador Negus Kebede.
