Musicians On Call & Hyundai Hope On Wheels Bring The Joys Of Music To Pediatric Hospital Patients For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, 40,000 children undergo treatments in their battles against childhood cancers. Each September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month brings together organizations nationwide to raise awareness and critical funds to further the research and of these diseases. This year the nonprofits Hyundai Hope On Wheels and Musicians On Call (MOC) partnered to bring the healing power of to oncology patients, delivering hope and light during a dark time.



Hyundai Hope On Wheels' Youth Ambassadors Emmy and Raynie met up with singer/songwriter Jax and hit songwriter Sam Hollander in New York City for a MOC Songwriting session. Together they wrote, recorded and produced“Hope Lights the Way .” With lyrics like,“It takes the sun and rain to make a rainbow / If you wanna be brave, don't let 'em knock you down / There's joy and pain in every struggle / But there's always a light at the end of the tunnel,” the song is a healing anthem to inspire other pediatric patients through their battles with cancer.“Hope Lights the Way” debuted at the Hyundai Hope On Wheels annual gala in Washington, D.C. with a live performance by Jax, Emmy and Raynie that received a standing ovation. The three were presented with commemorative plaques by the Recording Industry Association of America. Special thanks to Warner Chappell Music, TuneCore and the Dream Adopters,“Hope Lights the Way” is available across all streaming platforms .

Throughout the month, pediatric oncology patients in Nashville and New York City enjoyed unforgettable visits by some of music's brightest talents. Old Dominion, Tiera Kennedy and Chelsea Cutler participated in the Musicians On Call Bedside and Virtual programs, performing for patients in their hospital rooms. During their time visiting patients at TriStar Centennial Children's Hospital, Old Dominion brought smiles and shared laughs with the children, their families and hardworking caregivers. Tiera Kennedy had patients dancing and hands clapping during her visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Chelsea Cutler shared special connections with patients as she performed for groups of patients and at the bedside at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“The battles that these young patients fight for their health every day is inspiring and we wanted to give them some hope and light to hold onto, especially during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Meeting Emmy and Raynie and working with Hyundai Hope On Wheels, we were able to share even more joy than we could have imagined,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin.“We hope all the pediatric cancer fighters we visited with, and those across the country, know they can find strength in the healing power of music.”

“For over 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been deeply committed to helping kids fight cancer,” said John Guastaferro, the foundation's executive director.“Our partnership with Musicians On Call will allow us to share the healing power of music across the country and make children's lives all that much brighter.”

As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC's bedside, virtual and streaming programs. Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 25 years of delivering the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC's bedside, virtual and streaming programs. MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, the organization continues its work towards revolutionizing access to music in healthcare. MOC's network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, The War And Treaty, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit .

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

