ASEAN Adopts Key Reports On Regional Integration

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Oct 9 (IANS) Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Lao's capital Vientiane to review and adopt key reports on regional integration and review the progress of the roadmap for Timor-Leste's membership in ASEAN.

The leaders gathered in Vientiane on Tuesday for the 35th ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting. The meeting took the theme "Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience," leading efforts to transform ASEAN into a more connected and resilient community, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the session, the council reviewed and adopted 13 reports across the three ASEAN Community pillars.

These included the report of the secretary-general of ASEAN on the functions and operations of the ASEAN Secretariat, the report of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, the report of the ASEAN Integration Task Force, the report of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee, and the 2024 Annual Progress Report of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network.

These reports reflect ASEAN's ongoing efforts to enhance regional connectivity and resilience, key themes of the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed and approved documents to be presented at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits.

The meeting also discussed the legal instruments required for Timor-Leste to join various ASEAN frameworks, marking an important step in expanding ASEAN's membership.