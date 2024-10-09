Emilia Vaughn Acknowledges Vulnerability In New Single Draw On My Jeans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emilia Vaughn "Draw on My Jeans" Album Art Photo - Photographer: EVERS

Emilia Vaughn - Photographer: EVERS

Emilia Vaughn - Photographer: EVERS

"Draw on My Jeans" is now available at all digital retail stores and can be heard in overhead speakers in the USA.

- Emilia VaughnLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Alternative Pop Artist Emilia Vaughn announces the release of her highly anticipated new single "Draw on My Jeans" on Wednesday, October 9. The release of this single marks her fourth release of 2024, following the success of "Skeleton," which was nominated for a HIMA Award earlier this summer and peaked at #12 on the iTunes charts on June 19. Emilia's most recent self-produced vibrant summer single, "Sunny State of Mind," was released on August 30, and was her first release distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, and released under Emilia Vaughn Entertainment & Media Group and DNT Entertainment ."Draw on My Jeans" is a deeply personal song, written and vocally performed by Vaughn in collaboration with her talented friends from Berklee College of Music in Boston. The song was produced by Chloe Appel, with live instrumental performances by Julian Singh on drums, Yishay Levin on bass, and Jay Han on strings, and was mixed and mastered by Forrest Monroe and Auguste Beckman.The track captures the bittersweet essence of falling in love, weaving together dreamy visions of a shared future-encompassing moments like marriage and playful adventures-while acknowledging the fears of potential heartbreak. Through her evocative lyrics, Vaughn explores the complex emotions of hope, fear, and vulnerability that come with opening oneself up to another person."'Draw on My Jeans' is a song written from my heart and brought to life through a collaborative production effort with my talented friends at Berklee. It captures the emotions of hope, fear, love, and vulnerability and is relatable to anyone who has experienced the complex feelings that come along with exploring new relationships. I hope listeners find connection in my music and that this song serves as a message to stay hopeful and optimistic while acknowledging that we are not alone in our feelings of vulnerability." - Emilia VaughnThe audio release is accompanied by a full band live performance video, which is now available for viewing on Emilia's official artist YouTube channel and showcases Emilia Vaughn's magnetic stage presence. In this video, Vaughn is accompanied by Cole Fredrick on electric guitar, Christopher Trimmer on bass, and Julian Singh on drums. The live performance video was filmed by Matthew Faulkner at Betawave Studios. Following this live performance video, the official music video for "Draw on My Jeans," produced by DNT Entertainment and Directed by Daniel "Pope" Maldonado of Bridge Vision Films, will premiere on October 15.As an artist on the rise, Vaughn has seen remarkable growth, gaining over 15,000 new followers on YouTube during the summer of 2024. Her live performance videos have resonated deeply with fans, further solidifying her status as a fresh voice in the music industry.Upcoming Shows/ Live Appearances:October 24, 2024 @ Caffe Nero - Boston, MA GET TICKETS"Draw on My Jeans" Audio Info:Label: Emilia Vaughn Entertainment & Media Group LLC // DNT EntertainmentWritten By: Emilia Vaughn (BMI)Distributor: The OrchardListen Now:UPC: 198846260105ISRC: QMBZ92485890Use this sound on TikTok:Use this song on Instagram:"Draw on My Jeans" Official Music Video Info:Premiere Date: October 15, 2024Live Link:UPC (Video): 198846440262ISRC (Video): QMDA62440470Produced By: DNT EntertainmentDirected & Edited By: Daniel "Pope" Maldonado / Bridge Vision FilmsTo request an interview with Emilia Vaughn, please contact ..., and to learn more, visit and check out the social media links below:Website:Spotify:Instagram:YouTube: @emiliavaughnTikTok: @emiliavaughnTwitter:Apple Music:More about Emilia Vaughn:Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California, and currently attending Berklee College of Music in Boston. Over the past three years, Emilia has independently released over a dozen original songs, including her debut five-song EP "eighteen." She has had multiple singles enter the All Access "What's in Store" retail play charts, most recently her single, "Skeleton," in May of 2024, which was nominated for a 2024 HIMA Award and peaked at #12 on the iTunes Alternative Charts on June 19, 2024. Her music videos "Sunflower" and "French Film" premiered on MTV Spankin' New, AXS TV's Music High Five, Loop TV, Nick Music, and racked up eight IMDB qualifying film festival awards nominations across the world in 2023-24. Her most popular single, "Sunflower," was picked up by Top 40 radio, Sirius XM "Train Tracks," had a 15-week run on the Top 40 Mediabase Activator Charts, peaking at #40 in the summer of 2023, and her summer 2023 single "Watch the Moon," peaked at #17 on the iTunes charts on release in July 2023. Emilia Vaughn is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.

Emilia Vaughn "Draw on My Jeans" (Official Music Video)

