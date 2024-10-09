Gaza's North Hit By Heavy Shelling, Road Closures: Civil Defence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

The Israeli targeted northern Gaza with intense shelling and closed roads preventing the delivery of aid, the war-torn Palestinian territory's civil defence agency said Wednesday.

At the weekend, the Israeli army announced it had surrounded the Jabalia area of northern Gaza and reissued new evacuation orders Tuesday, as analysts suggested Hamas was regrouping, despite a year of continuous strikes and intense fighting.

"The shelling is intensifying, targeting civilians and their homes, causing significant fear and terror among the residents," said Ahmad al-Kahlut, the agency's director in north Gaza.

The director said the Israeli army also was targeting the northern towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanun along with Jabalia.

"Roads have been closed, and there has been a continuous siege for the fourth consecutive day, with no supplies entering the North Gaza Governorate," Kahlut said.

According to the director, "a large number" of people died in northern Gaza during the fighting.

But he said counting the casualties had been complicated by the "difficulty of recovery and access to all areas".

He added that his agency had been receiving calls for help from various parts of northern Gaza, but staff had been unable to enter these areas for security reasons.

"So far, Kamal Adwan Hospital is still operational and is dealing with the injuries that the teams can recover," he said, referring to a hospital in Beit Lahia.

Hospitals in Gaza have been hit hard by lack of access to humanitarian aid and supplies.

On Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry issued an appeal to the international community to provide medical centres with fuel, saying hospitals were at risk of having to "stop providing services".

The Israeli army on Wednesday said operations were ongoing "throughout Gaza".