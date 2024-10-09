Semicab Wins Major New Contract With $10 Billion Indian Consumer Packaged Goods Company For New Pilot In India 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multinational Consumer Goods Company Enters into a

Commercially Scalable Pilot with SemiCab Serving the Indian Market

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, (“Algorhythm” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME ), an AI-driven and consumer holding company, announced today the signing of a new master service agreement (MSA) with a leading Mumbai-based multinational consumer goods company specializing in health, beauty, wellness, and healthy packaged foods. Under the agreement, Algorhythm's subsidiary, SemiCab Holdings, LLC (“SemiCab”), will provide enterprise-level shipping services through its AI-powered software platform, designed to reduce service costs, improve delivery accuracy, and eliminate empty miles. The contract, set to commence in mid-October 2024, will cover several major metropolitan markets across India.

“We are pleased to announce significant commercial progress in India,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm.“This marks our first major client win in India since acquiring SemiCab in Q3 2024. Our new partner is a leading consumer goods company serving markets across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. We are excited to launch this pilot in India and look forward to scaling the relationship as we deliver on our service commitments in the coming quarters.”

Atkinson continued,“Equally important, this major contract demonstrates that the SemiCab model is not confined to the U.S. market and is equally effective in addressing the inefficiencies in truckload transportation internationally. This is also our first significant client acquisition outside of the National Digital Freight Exchange (NDFE) network in India, where SemiCab has exclusively operated until now. This pilot contract clearly illustrates our ability to expand our addressable market, optimize our existing freight capacity, and accelerate growth within the Indian market.”

The MSA will be serviced by SemiCab's Indian subsidiary, SMCB Private Solutions Limited, which Algorhythm holds an option to acquire, with the acquisition expected to close in Q4 2024.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with two primary investments. First, the Company owns SemiCab Holdings, an emerging leader in the AI-enabled global logistics industry. Second, the Company owns The Singing Machine Company, the worldwide leader in the consumer karaoke industry.

SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing.

Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. SemiCab's Orchestrated CollaborationTM AI model has proven to increase transportation capacity, improve asset utilization, reduce empty miles, lower logistics costs, and provide visibility into the entire transportation network. Models show the technology has the capability of saving shippers tens of billions of dollars annually through optimization. Further, SemiCab's technology also has the potential to play a key role in the improved sustainability model globally. Based on its proven ability to improve truck utilization rates from 65% to over 90%, this results in a dramatic reduction in the carbon footprint of the industry. The optimization of existing truck utilization can add approximately 30% more trucking capacity without adding more trucks, drivers or driven miles which addresses common problems plaguing the industry like severe driver shortage and road congestion. Trucking optimization could also eliminate approximately 25% of CO2 emissions attributable to road freight.

For additional information regarding SemiCab:

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world's first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to .

Investor Relations Contact:

...



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period from April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.