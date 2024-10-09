Star Micronics Exhibits The Latest Hospitality POS, Food Ordering And Labelling Solutions At Hospitality Tech Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Star Micronics at Hospitality Tech 2024

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At Hospitality Tech Expo 2024 (15 - 16 October 2024, ExCeL, London), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will exhibit its latest solutions for hospitality POS, mobile ordering, food labelling and self-service kiosk applications. These will be demonstrated with a range of hospitality payment, ordering and kiosk software on Stand G40.Offering a wide variety of hardware solutions and peripherals, Star provides the tools required for businesses to meet growing consumer demand for flexible food and drink ordering alongside the requirement for accurate food label printing. Moreover, businesses can develop POS systems in the knowledge all products and peripherals are successfully integrated and provided by a single manufacturer.Showcasing the latest generation of the Star mC-Print3 compact printer series at the event, the new mC-Print31CI and mC-Print31CBI models offer the compact design and reliability associated with the established mC-PrintTM series, whilst boasting enhanced tablet and cloud connectivity to meet the evolving demands of hospitality environments. Highlighting their versatility, these printers can be used front of house and in the kitchen, thanks to the IPX2 splashproof design and buzzer alert. With front paper loading and paper low sensor, they can also be integrated into a wide range of self-service kiosk applications. By enabling remote printing of web-based customer collection and delivery orders with Star's CloudPRNTTM technology, which is included as standard, the mC-Print3 printers provide the ideal all-round solution.Outstanding connectivity and design plus intuitive functionality and simple integration characterise the latest generation of the Star mPOPTM combined printer and cash drawer. Offering enhanced mobility thanks to a range of connectivity options including advanced USB-C and MFi-certified Bluetooth connectivity, mPOPCBI ensures seamless pairing with iOS, Android and Windows devices. This makes it the optimal solution for businesses seeking a compact mobile hardware POS solution for cafés, food trucks and pop-up venues as well as locations where counter space is limited.For food and beverage labelling, the ability to print different sized and types of labels from one easy-to-use device including variable length food and allergy labels, nutrition information as well as food delivery labels and bag seals is an economical choice. The Star mC-Label3 printer provides such a solution thanks to its ability to print receipts and traditional liner labels as well as a wide range of low adhesive re-stick and strong adhesive permanent and semi-permanent liner-free media.“As many hospitality venues navigate the transition to multiple order streams, Star's versatile hardware solutions offer the opportunity to boost revenue given they can be used at various customer touchpoints within the venue as well as in the kitchen and in a kiosk environment”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA.“By adopting an innovative approach alongside a long-term focus on providing ease of integration and value-added services, Star has become the hardware manufacturer of choice for many hospitality software providers today.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

