President Of Azerbaijan Receives UK Minister For Climate
Date
10/9/2024 7:09:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev received Kerry McCarthy, Minister for Climate in the
Department of energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom of
Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azernews
reports.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108761445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.