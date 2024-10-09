Minimising Differences Between Jammu, Kashmir Will Be Our Govt's Aim: Farooq Abdullah
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said the aim of the NC-Congress government would be to minimise the differences between the two regions of the Union Territory and to build confidence among the Hindus.
“We have to minimise the differences that they have created between Jammu, and Kashmir. Our endeavour should be that the Hindus there have this confidence in us that we will think about them in the same manner as about Kashmir,” Abdullah told reporters here.
“We will not differentiate between the two. So what that they did not vote. It is our duty to solve their problems,” he added.
The NC chief said there were many challenges before the new government.
“The biggest challenges are inflation and unemployment. We have to create opportunities for our youth,” he said.
Abdullah also asserted his supremacy over the choice of person who will head the government.
On his son Omar's saying that the alliance will decide who will be the chief minister, the senior Abdullah said:“What I have decided, only that will happen.”
The NC president Tuesday said Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister of the new government.
