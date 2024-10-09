Fadnavis Takes Dig At MVA's Unity Claims

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Congress' loss in the Haryana Assembly has exposed the Maha Vikas Aghadi unity claims as they have started pointing fingers at each other.

The Dy CM's remarks came after MVA ally Shiv Sena(UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that“nobody should consider themselves as the 'Big Brother' in the MVA”.

Fadnavis said the MVA partners were ready to target the BJP had it lost the election in Haryana but the party's victory had not given them this opportunity. Turning to titles, Fadnavis said, "The Maha Vikas Aghadi's status after the Haryana poll results has turned from 'Hum Saath Saath Hain (We are together)' to 'Hum Tumhare Hain Kaun (Who are we to you)'."

He said that the Assembly election results demolished the fake narrative set by the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections saying that people noticed the fake narrative and hence voted for the BJP.

On the seat-sharing arrangement among the MahaYuti partners, Fadnavis said the talks were in the final stage. "We have solved 80 per cent on the paper, the remaining 20 per cent will be solved once we inform you (media) about it," he added.

"I had announced when I was Chief Minister that 36 hostels would be established for OBCs. After that, the Mahavikas Aghadi government came to power and announced plans to build 72 hostels. But none of them started working. After the MahaYuti came back to power, now the work has started and we are inaugurating 52 hostels. Where there is no hostel, we are giving accommodation and food allowance," said Fadnavis.

The Dy CM said that when he was the state finance minister, he had announced the establishment of eight new medical colleges, five of these colleges will be set up in Vidarbha. With the opening of these five colleges, the intake will increase and students pursuing medicines will benefit from this.

Meanwhile, the MahaYuti partners -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- on Wednesday during a press conference said that the seat-sharing talks among them were progressing smoothly, adding that the top leaders of these three parties will take a final decision soon. "There is proper coordination among the three partners. Leaders of three parties will finalise the seat-sharing arrangement," said Shiv Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai.