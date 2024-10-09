Dry Shampoo Market To Hit USD 4.09 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dry shampoo is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising trend and changing lifestyle.

Dry Shampoo size at USD 2.51 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032, driven by evolving fashion trends and lifestyles.

Modern fashion prioritizes frequent styling and a polished appearance with minimal effort, a demand that dry shampoo meets. Individuals, especially those with active lives or frequent travel, seek quick solutions for hair freshness amid busy schedules. Additionally, the trend towards sustainability and minimalism amplifies its appeal, given its water-saving benefits and alignment with eco-conscious values. The rise in working women globally is reshaping the industry.

The overall dry shampoo market industry is classified based on product type, product form, function, and region.

The market is segmented based on product types: Natural, Paraben-free, Gluten-Free, and Others (including vegan options). The Natural product segment led the market in 2023, generating USD 0.89 Billion. It is expected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.2%. The dominance of natural dry shampoos is driven by health, environmental, and consumer preferences. Consumers are increasingly aware of health risks linked to synthetic chemicals and are opting for natural alternatives, avoiding harmful agents like parabens and sulfates. These products champion an eco-friendly ethos with sustainable ingredients and packaging, resonating with a broader societal push for environmental responsibility. Transparent ingredient lists bolster consumer trust, especially among those with sensitive skin.

Based on Function, the dry shampoo market is divided into Anti-Dandruff, Hair Loss Protection, Color Protection, Daily Care, Multifunction, and Others (like Itchy Scalp and Dryness). The Daily Care segment led the market in 2023, securing a notable 28.06% share. It is projected to reach USD 1.22 Billion by 2032. Dry shampoo is popular for daily hair care due to its convenience and effectiveness in managing hair between washes. It quickly absorbs excess oil, freshens hair, and adds volume without needing water, making it ideal for busy individuals. This quick refresh helps keep hair looking clean and polished, especially for those with hectic schedules or frequent exercise.

Europe leads the dry shampoo market due to its trendsetting in beauty and personal care, focusing on innovation and high product quality. European consumers prefer convenient, efficient, and health-conscious personal care solutions. The fast-paced urban lifestyle in many European cities increases the demand for quick and effective hair care products. The UK leads the European market, growing at a rate of 6.4% and holding a 30.31% share of the global market in 2023. The UK's beauty and personal care sector is known for its innovation in product development and marketing, swiftly embracing and distributing advanced dry shampoo formulations tailored to various consumer preferences.

Major players in dry shampoo market include Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Loreal Group, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BBLUNT, MacAndrews & Forbes (Revlon), Philosophy, Inc., Coty Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Pierre Fabre Group, LVMH Group and, Church & Dwight Co Inc., among others.

