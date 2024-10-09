Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Hosts NATO Military Staff

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff
of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, met with the
General Director of the International Military Staff of NATO,
Lieutenant General Janush Adamchak, who is visiting our country,
Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Defense reported that Colonel-General Valiyev
welcomed the guests, appreciated the current state of relations
with NATO, and emphasized the importance of developing mutual
relations.
Speaking about the historical significance of the glorious
victory achieved in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of
the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Chief of the General Staff
specifically noted that the norms and principles of international
humanitarian law were strictly observed by the Azerbaijani Army
during military operations and that the civilian population was not
targeted.
"Our country is rapidly continuing restoration and construction
works in the liberated areas, as well as humanitarian demining
activities. The main obstacle we face is mine terrorism caused by
the occupation of Armenia," said Colonel-General Valiyev. The
guests were also informed in detail about the current situation
along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional border.
Colonel-General Valiyev stated that significant contributions
were made to the training of our units within the framework of
NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept and emphasized the need to
continue our cooperation.
The Chief of the General Staff highlighted that the placement of
the EU observer mission in Armenia along the conditional border, as
well as the arming of Armenia by some countries outside the region,
particularly France, has led to the rise of revanchist forces. This
situation has created obstacles to the normalization of relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia and escalated tensions in the South
Caucasus, hindering the peace process.
Lieutenant General Adamchak expressed his satisfaction with his
visit to our country and commended the activities of the
Azerbaijani Army's military personnel across various areas of
partnership with NATO, including contributions to the "Resolute
Support" non-combat and other peacekeeping missions in
Afghanistan.
Joint cooperation in military education, regional security, and
other issues was discussed at the meeting.
During the visit, the NATO delegation also visited the Alley of
Martyrs to honor the martyrs of January 20 and the First Garabagh
War, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and
territorial integrity of our country, with deep respect and
reverence.
The guests also toured the Park of Military Spoils, where they
examined firearms, armored and special equipment, artillery
installations, missile complexes, and other military equipment
captured from the enemy during the Patriotic War.
While in our country, the NATO delegation visited the Military
Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and a military unit of the
Navy.
