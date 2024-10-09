British Climate Minister Kerry Mccarthy Visits Azerbaijan Ahead Of COP29
10/9/2024 5:12:51 AM
Nazrin Abdul
British climate Minister Kerry McCarthy is currently visiting
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
In a video address, Fergus Auld, the UK Ambassador to
Azerbaijan, announced her arrival. He mentioned that Minister
McCarthy will lead the British delegation at the upcoming PreCOP
events in Baku.
It's noteworthy that the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) is
set to take place in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was
made during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11
of last year. Baku is expected to welcome around 70,000 to 80,000
foreign guests, making it a focal point for global attention in
just two weeks.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,
signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to
prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The
acronym "COP" stands for "Conference of the Parties," which is the
highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of this
Framework.
A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless
agreed otherwise, the COP is held annually. The inaugural COP took
place in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in
Bonn.
