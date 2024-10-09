Imagine Dragons To Perform At 8WONDER Winter Festival In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM OutReach Newswire 9 October 2024 - October 9, 2024, VinWonders announced that the highly anticipated 8WONDER Winter Festival - 2024 will take place on December 8 at Vinhomes Grand Park in Ho Chi Minh City. For the first time in Vietnam, audiences will experience a spectacular performance by GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum Imagine Dragons, alongside a stellar lineup of Vietnamese artists, all on a state-of-the-art stage.







Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting anthems that resonate globally, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Earlier this summer, Imagine Dragons unveiled their highly anticipated sixth full-length album, LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), to widespread acclaim. The album represents the pinnacle of their artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made. In tandem with the record, the band launched their massive LOOM World Tour , including a four-night run at Los Angeles's iconic Hollywood Bowl to wrap the North American leg this October. The 2025 run will see the band take to stages across Asia and Europe for their first-ever full stadium tour.

Furthermore, the 8WONDER Winter Festival will ignite the energy of V-Pop's rising stars: SOOBIN, Chi Pu, HIEUTHUHAI, MANBO and HURRYKNG. The talented SOOBIN, renowned for his soulful voice and captivating performances, will mesmerize the audience with his biggest hits at the 8WONDER Winter Festival.

Known as the 'chameleon' of the V-Biz, Chi Pu constantly reinvents herself, alluring the audience with her impressive dance and performance skills.

With a dedicated fan base, the talented young group GERDNANG (HIEUTHUHAI, HURRYKNG and MANBO) is set to take the stage by storm with their stunning visuals and catchy, high-energy rap tracks.

As a testament to its international standards, 8WONDER is the only music festival in Vietnam to be guided by the expertise of Roc Nation, a leading entertainment company from the USA.

For the first season introduced as a city fest, 8WONDER Winter Festival 2024 is held at Vinhomes Grand Park - the new premier lifestyle hub of Ho Chi Minh City. This event promises to deliver a vibrant and elevated entertainment experience for both residents and visitors, setting a new standard for international music events in the region.

Exceeding all expectations, with the presence of the world-renowned Imagine Dragons and a dazzling lineup of V-Pop stars, the 8WONDER Winter Festival is poised to become a 'blockbuster' of the year-end music festival season in Asia. This extraordinary event will further solidify the 8WONDER brand as a rising music festival in the global entertainment industry.

The Early Bird tickets for the 8WONDER Winter Festival 2024 will go on sale starting at 8PM on October 14. For more details, please visit: .



Alongside the international music festival on December 8, 8WONDER Winter 2024 also features an exclusive series of Christmas themed festivals. Vinhomes Grand Park will host an array of unprecedented festive activities and lively Christmas celebrations, creating a destination for hundreds of thousands of visitors to check in and enjoy culinary delights, entertainment, culture and art throughout December.



8WONDER