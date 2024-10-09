Dutch football icon Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

(MENAFN) Dutch legend Johan Neeskens has passed away at the age of 73, a loss confirmed by the country's football association on Monday. The Dutch FA expressed their sorrow, stating, "We're deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Johan Neeskens. Forever one of our greatest icons. Rest in peace, Johan," on social platform X. Tributes also poured in from his former clubs, Ajax and Barcelona, both of which acknowledged his significant impact on the sport.



Ajax, where Neeskens made a name for himself, conveyed their condolences, saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Johan Neeskens. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Ajax legend." Barcelona, too, honored his memory, expressing that they "deeply regret" his passing and emphasized that he will be remembered forever for his contributions to the game.



Neeskens was a pivotal figure in the Dutch national team during the 1970s, playing alongside another football icon, Johan Cruyff. The duo not only teamed up for the national side but also at Barcelona, where they both enjoyed considerable success. Neeskens made a significant mark on international football, reaching two FIFA World Cup finals with the Netherlands in 1974 and 1978, and he scored 17 goals in 49 appearances for his country.



In addition to his international achievements, Neeskens enjoyed a stellar club career, winning three European Cups with Ajax. After retiring from professional football in 1991, he transitioned into coaching, serving as the assistant manager to Frank Rijkaard at both Barcelona from 2006 to 2008 and at Galatasaray from 2009 to 2010. His legacy in football, marked by his exceptional skill and leadership, will continue to be celebrated by fans and players alike.

