Worldwide sports superstars express solidarity with Palestine in 1st anniversary for Gaza genocide

(MENAFN) Numerous prominent figures from the sports world have expressed their support for Palestine, particularly in light of the ongoing Israeli offensive that began after the Hamas attack on October 7 of last year. from various sports, including Formula One, tennis, football, and basketball, have taken a public stance advocating for Palestine, despite facing limitations and restrictions imposed by their respective governing bodies.



Over the past year, Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of nearly 42,000 Palestinians, including at least 400 athletes. The relentless attacks have also devastated much of the region's sports infrastructure. Amidst this turmoil, calls for an end to hostilities have been a central theme in the expressions of solidarity with Palestine. Notably, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton publicly called for a cessation of the violence, highlighting the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the traumatic experiences faced by innocent children.



In a more visual demonstration of support, NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving wore a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh during a post-match press conference. Meanwhile, former Manchester United player Eric Cantona raised questions on social media regarding pro-Israeli sentiments amid the devastation in Gaza, challenging others to condemn the violence. Veteran striker Karim Benzema also joined the chorus, offering prayers for the victims of Israeli attacks, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the bombings that affect women and children alike.



These athletes' actions reflect a growing trend of sports figures using their platforms to advocate for social justice and humanitarian causes, emphasizing the need for awareness and change in the face of ongoing violence and suffering.

MENAFN09102024000045015839ID1108760979