Domino's® To Launch 5-Cheese And Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese, Just In Time For The Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Domino's sells an average of 3 million pizzas a day. But that hasn't stopped the world's largest pizza company from cooking up something new, just in time for fall.



“We've recently added Mac & Cheese to our menu. It's warm, cheesy and delicious, and available in two mouthwatering varieties: 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese and Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese. People can find both dishes at all Domino's locations nationwide.” Says Kate Trumbull, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Domino's.



And, for even more flavor, customers can upgrade their order with bacon, jalapenos, or both.



“Our goal is to always be innovating and expanding our menu with additions that cater to what our customers want.” Continues Trumbull.“We know this dish appeals to families, teens, and Gen-Z, and who doesn't like the chance to customize their Mac & Cheese, with fun toppings like bacon and jalapenos?”



