German Footballer Mesut Özil To Visit Azerbaijan
Date
10/9/2024 3:09:14 AM
The former player of the German national team and Spanish club
Real Madrid, Mesut Özil, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The star footballer will come to Baku as a guest of the
Azerbaijani champion, FC Qarabag, at their invitation.
The veteran midfielder, who has written his name in golden
letters in football history, will face off against young players in
a fun game following Qarabag's open training session.
The event will take place on October 11 at the "Azersun Arena"
and will start at 16:30.
Mesut Özil is a retired professional footballer from Germany who
specialized in the role of an attacking midfielder.
Throughout his career, Özil garnered a reputation for his
exceptional technical abilities, remarkable creativity, precise
passing, and keen vision on the field.
These attributes allowed him to orchestrate play and create
scoring opportunities for his teammates. As a result, he is often
celebrated as one of the most talented midfielders and playmakers
of his era.
In addition to his primary position, Özil also had the
versatility to perform as a wide midfielder, demonstrating his
adaptability and comprehensive understanding of the game.
His contributions to football have solidified his place in the
annals of the sport, and he continues to be a figure of admiration
among fans and analysts alike.
