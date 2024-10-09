Orbán Backs Trump's Claims Of Peace In Ukraine 'Before Inauguration'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orbán expressed support for Donald Trump, stating that if the latter wins the U.S. presidential election, he would achieve peace in Ukraine even before his inauguration.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Politico .

At a press in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Orbán reminded reporters of an informal summit of European leaders scheduled for November 7 in Hungary's capital.

“I am happy that the informal summit of European leaders will take place in Budapest on Nov. 7, two days after the election (in the U.S. - ed.),” said Orbán, whom the publication refers to as a "populist leader."

He described this as“the most appropriate occasion to discuss what we should think individually and as a community [about] the outcome [of Russia's war on Ukraine] and how to evaluate what should be done afterward.”

According to Orbán, there is a“significant difference” between Trump's foreign policy approach and that of the current U.S. administration.

“You can choose according to your taste of national interest which one you are in favor of,” Orbán said, making no secret of his own preference:“We will open several bottles of champagne if Trump is back.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed confidence that if Trump wins,“he will not wait until the inauguration ceremony ... in order to manage a peace” in Ukraine.

Trump“will act immediately, so we as European leaders don't have any time to waste, because there would not be two or three months, as we usually have, between the election and the inauguration of the new president. We have to react first intellectually, philosophically, then strategically, and then at the level of action as soon as possible,” Orban added.

As reported by Ukrinform, EU leaders are considering boycotting the summit in Budapest due to Orban's“peace visits” to Moscow and Beijing in the early weeks of Hungary's EU Council presidency.