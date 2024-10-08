OBGYN, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Sued By Dozens Of Former Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A Beverly Hills-based OBGYN has been sued by more than 30 former patients in Los Angeles Superior Court in a case alleging he subjected them to sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence, and more while under his care.

The lawsuit was brought by the law firms Arias Sanguinetti and The DiPietro Law Firm.

The doctor was a medical doctor for over 40 years in obstetrics and gynecology and was practicing at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and other medical centers.

However, brave women have recently come forward to accuse him and the medical institutions he worked under of violating and betraying their trust. He is accused of various forms of sexual battery, assault, and harassment including:



Grooming his patients

Asking inappropriate questions and making overly sexual comments to patients

Performing unnecessary serial pap smears, and inappropriately touching

Acts of gender violence including Female Genital Mutilation ("FGM")

Performing physical "examinations" without gloves

Performing unnecessary and unwarranted vaginal and rectal examinations

Unnecessarily interfering with women during childbirth

Unwanted digital penetration of his patients Performing unnecessary breast exams

"This is disgusting behavior by any doctor, especially an OBGYN," said attorney Mike Arias . "Women were in their most vulnerable state when this predator doctor not only took advantage of them but committed these heinous acts over and over. He must be held accountable for his behavior."

In addition, he is accused of causing injuries to infants during births through his dangerous medical procedures. He was labeled "Brock the Butcher" by medical staff due to his insistence on performing traumatic, contraindicated, vacuum extractions.

The institutions named in the complaint, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Beverly Hills OB/GYN, Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center are accused of enabling him, allowing him to violate his oath and harm hundreds, possible thousands of women with his grotesque behavior. The complaint accused Cedars-Sinai of having a generations-long history of covering up his serial sexual exploitation.

"We are pursuing justice and accountability on behalf of the women who were exploited and abused by him, as well as the institutions that facilitated his misconduct," said attorney Anthony T. DiPietro. "He took advantage of women for more than four decades, the list of women with significant claims is extremely long, and patients are continuing to call and report on his abuse."

Arias Sanguinetti has represented hundreds of women to hold OBGYNs accountable for breaching their duty as doctors. The firm obtained an $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of 710 women who were sexually abused by an OGBYN. The firm also helped obtain a $243.6 million settlement on behalf of survivors of a UCLA gynecologist.

The DiPietro Law Firm has been the leader of the civil lawsuits against Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. These lawsuits have resulted in two verdicts worth over $250 million in compensation for DiPietro's clients-the women sexually abused by a serial predator. Further, The DiPietro Law Firm has helped pass four separate laws in New York that provide victims and survivors with a path to justice – including the Adult Survivors Act and the Gender Motivated Violence Act.

The case is Jane Doe et al. v. Barry J. Brock, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Cedars-Sinai Women's Medical Group, Beverly Hills OB/GYN, Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center, Barry J. Brock, M.D., Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 24STCV26055.

Patients impacted can contact Arias Sanguinetti at 310-844-9696.

About Arias Sanguinetti

With offices in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Arias Sanguinetti has a long history of successfully representing individuals who have been injured or abused through no fault of their own. The firm's attorneys have been honored and recognized by peer organizations and legal publications for their work on behalf of clients nationwide, which includes obtaining more than $1.5 billion in personal injury, sex abuse, mass tort, and other claims. This includes an $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of survivors of an OBGYN's sexual misconduct.

About The DiPietro Law Firm

Founder Anthony T. DiPietro is a Trial Attorney committed to advocating for individuals who have been injured by medical malpractice, birth trauma, wrongful death, or are survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse of all ages. We're the first (and perhaps only) law firm in the nation to offer our clients free support from a list of therapists, social workers, and licensed psychologists. It's our goal to make this process as empowering as possible, while helping our clients move towards personal growth and recovery.

