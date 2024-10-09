Kuwait Crown Prince Receives OCA Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Wednesday received President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Raja Randhir Singh a Bayan Palace, on his election as the new president of OCA.

His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated him on this occasion, wishing him continued success in advancing the Asian sports and services to all in Asian countries.

Singh expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince for supporting OCA.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Lieutenant General (retired) Jamal Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, Deputy Chairman of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Nawaf Al-Sabah, Member of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Jaber Thamer Jaber Al-Sabah, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia Hussain Al-Musallam, and Deputy Director General of OCA Vinod Kumar Tiwari attended the meeting. (end)

