KUNA, Greece Amb. Discuss Ways Of Enhancing Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem discussed on Wednesday with Greece's Ambassador to Kuwait Ioannis Plotas ways of enhancing cooperation between Kuwait and Greece.

Additionally, they discussed ways of employing media as a means of connection and enriching relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Al-Salem pointed out modern media's role in enhancing cultural and economic relations.

Media cooperation between both agencies allows better access to the rights of news and images, alongside this, Al-Salem wishes to look into ways of exchanging experience between the two media organizations.

For his part, Ambassador Plotas praised the part Kuna plays in media, expressing his wish to enhance media cooperation between Greece and Kuwait.

He stressed the importance of exchanging media visits and organizing joint workshops aimed at developing journalistic skills, and adopting project that enhance cultural and civil interactions between the two sides.

Media can play a big part in highlighting trade and touristic opportunities, deepening bilateral relations, he added.

Plotas pointed the longstanding relations throughout time between the two countries, stressing media's role in building bridges that deepen relations in multiple aspects.

The two sides agreed on continuing discussions towards greater media cooperation that help achieve deeper Kuwaiti-Greek relations focused on innovation in media. (end)

