Egypt, Jordan Discuss Increasing Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Jordan have discussed and affirmed on Wednesday the importance of increasing international efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and to facilitate humanitarian aid to enter those areas.

This came in a statement by Egyptian spokesperson Ahmad Fahmi after Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi met with Jordanian of Foreign Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi, in the presence of his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting discussed latest Egyptian and Jordanian efforts to deescalate the situation in the region.

He said that the meeting stressed that the declaring the independent Palestinian state is the primary guarantee of achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region, while emphasizing the dangers of military escalation, which increase the complexity of the situation and push towards possibilities that seriously threaten regional security and the capabilities its peoples.

He added that Al-Safadi conveyed the greetings of Jordanian King Abdulla II to the Egyptian President, which on his part was highly appreciated, affirming the deep-rooted relations with Jordan. (end)

asm









MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108761635