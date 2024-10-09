Gulf-Azerbaijani Economic Forum Discusses 'Sustainability Investments Partnerships'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber recently took part in the second edition of the Gulf-Azerbaijani Economic Forum, held in Baku under the theme“Sustainability Investments Partnerships”.

The Chamber's delegation included board members Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned and Shaheen bin Mohamed Al Mohannadi, with participation of several Qatari businessmen.

The forum featured discussions on energy, water and electricity, transportation, and logistics, as well as strategic partnerships between the GCC and Azerbaijan in agriculture, food security, and food industries.

Addressing a panel on the transport and logistics sector, Eng. Ali Al Mesned, who is also the Chairman of Services Committee and the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL), said that Qatar's strategic location makes it in the centre of East and West between three continents, namely Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Elaborating on Qatar's advancement in the logistics sector, he explained that the country is home to the world's leading air cargo company (Qatar Airways Cargo), the best airline (Qatar Airways), the second-best airport (Hamad International Airport), and the eighth-largest port (Hamad Port) globally.

Al Mesned pointed out that the country's investment in this sector is reflected in the volume of the transportation market, which reached $9.9bn, positioning the country as the second-best in the region in terms of logistics efficiency.

He also indicated that according to the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index 2023, Qatar ranked 14th globally in logistics efficiency, 19th in infrastructure quality, and 36th in the overall index, which includes 139 countries, outperforming 103 nations worldwide.

“Qatar has become a leading global centre for investment and business, as well as a hub for global trade and logistics,” he added.