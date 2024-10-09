Over 90% Work Of Al Wakra Public Park Completed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over 90 percent work of Al Wakra Public Park has been completed and it is expected to open before the end of this year, said an official.

“The park is part of ongoing development projects of Al Wakra city to provide public facilities and recreational places,” said Director General of Al Wakra Municipality Eng. Mohammed Hassan Al Nuaimi.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he said that Al Wakra Public Park will have several facilities including jogging tracks, children's play areas, equipment and recreational areas.

“There are also several projects to build parks inside the residential areas to provide natural places for the residents to adopt healthy lifestyles,” said Al Nuaimi. He said that the public parks now provide residents with places for leisure, recreation, sports, and social interaction.

“The green spaces in Al Wakra city increased 1,300 per cent in the past period due to tree plantation and landscaping on the development projects like roads, squires and public facilities,” said Al Nuaimi. He said that green spaces help reduce carbon footprint and increase the beauty of the city and biodiversity.

“Beaches in Al Wakra city attracted over half a million visitors during the past six months,” said Al Nuaimi. He said that Al Wakra City has three beaches – Al Wakra Public Beach, Family Beach and Sealine Beach.

“Sealine Beach was added about two years ago ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Following the growing number of visitors, more facilities have been added to these beaches like play areas for children and dedicated places for women,” said Al Nuaimi.

He said Al Wakra Municipality is providing services to raise the quality of life in the city in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.“We implemented many sustainable development projects like recycling waste and promoting reuse to cut carbon emissions,” said Al Nuaimi.

He said that some projects have been implemented during the past period, for example lighting some beaches in Al Wakra city using solar energy.

“In May this year, a sustainable marine promenade for people with visual impairments opened at Al Wakra Public Beach,” said Al Nuaimi.

The 500m-long walkway is equipped with signboards in Braille and is made of recycled materials considered the first of its kind in the region.

The project comes within the framework of strengthening the institutional partnership with the private sector to serve all segments of society and meet their desired aspirations, including the category of people with visual impairment.