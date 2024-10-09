Storm Kirk Tears Through Spain, Portugal, Heads For France

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lisbon: The remnants of Hurricane Kirk swept into western Europe Wednesday, tearing up trees in Portugal and Spain, before high winds and heavy rains hit France.

Portugal's civil protection authority reported more than 1,300 incidents overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, three quarters of which involved fallen trees in the north of the country.

Porto, the main northern city, was hit hardest, with 400 trees uprooted. Cars were also damaged and rail services interrupted near Barcelos, also in the north.

The storm also cut power to more than 300,000 households, said the country's electricity supplier.

Weather and civil protection officials, having predicted winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 mph) and heavy rain, put the coast on a yellow alert, as waves reached up to seven metres (23 feet) high.

Spanish weather officials issued an orange alert for the north and northwest of the country warning of winds of up to 140 kilometres per hour in the Asturias region.

Galicia, in the northwest, reported some roads blocked by mud slides and fallen trees in urban areas, but no other major damage.

Meteo France put 30 of the country's departments on orange alert, with heavy rains and high winds expected.