Situation in Gaza becomes increasingly dire

(MENAFN) The situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire following a series of brutal airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of 12 Palestinian civilians, including nine members of the same family. These tragic incidents occurred as Israeli forces targeted residential areas, specifically in the Shujaiya neighborhood, located to the east of Gaza City, and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.



According to reports from paramedics affiliated with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the Farhat family suffered devastating losses when an Israeli warplane struck their apartment near the Bastat market in Shujaiya. The casualties were transported to Baptist Hospital for identification and subsequent burial.



In a separate incident, medics recovered the bodies of three individuals, including a child, after an airstrike hit the home of the Al-Jamal family in the Nuseirat camp. The injured from this attack were taken to Al-Awda Hospital, where medical staff are overwhelmed by the continuous influx of casualties.



The violence escalated further as explosions from Israeli artillery shelling reverberated through various neighborhoods in Gaza City, with drone strikes reported in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of the city. Rescue teams in the early hours of the morning discovered the bodies of four more victims, including another child, from the wreckage of a house belonging to the Khalidi family in the Al-Bureij camp, which was also struck by airstrikes.



Israeli military operations have intensified, particularly near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. Eyewitness accounts indicate that numerous civilian bodies are scattered across the streets of the Jabalya camp, amid ongoing artillery shelling and gunfire in several locations, including the Sikka Street area in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza.



Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, Israeli military actions have led to a catastrophic toll, with reports indicating approximately 41,965 deaths and nearly 97,590 injuries, a significant proportion of which involve women and children. Rescue teams are facing immense challenges in their efforts to reach thousands of individuals trapped beneath the debris, complicating attempts to provide aid to those in critical need. The ongoing violence raises urgent concerns about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region, underscoring the immediate need for intervention and support for the affected civilian population.

MENAFN09102024000045015687ID1108761639