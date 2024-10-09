Kuwait's 1St Deputy PM, Bahraini Min. Discuss Cooperation During Manama Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud and Bahraini Interior Minister Sheikh Rashed bin Abdullah Al-Khalifia discussed, Wednesday, ways to bolster cooperation between the two sides.

On his part, Sheikh Fahad commended during the meeting the longstanding relations between Kuwait and Bahrain especially within the Interior sphere.

He stressed the importance of mutual visits to boost cooperation and face any security challenges and crimes in the region.

The Kuwaiti minister arrived in Bahrain on an official visit and Bahrain's Interior Minister and other senior officials received him. (end)

