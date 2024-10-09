UN Security Council convenes crucial briefing

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, the United Nations Security Council will convene for a crucial briefing, followed by closed consultations focused on the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This discussion will be part of the agenda item titled "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question."



The meeting, which was requested by Algeria and Slovenia with the support of France, aims to shed light on the urgent humanitarian needs in the region. During this session, members of the Security Council will hear two vital briefings. The first will be delivered by Lisa Dutten, who heads the funding department at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The second briefing will come from Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



In anticipation of this meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed serious concerns to Israel about actions that could potentially jeopardize UNRWA’s operations. He highlighted the agency's critical role in delivering humanitarian aid, describing it as "indispensable and irreplaceable" for those in need in the region.



Tensions have been rising as Israel threatens to propose a draft resolution aimed at limiting UNRWA's capacity to carry out its essential work in the occupied Palestinian territories. Guterres has responded forcefully to this possible legislation, stating that it would contravene the UN Charter and violate Israel’s obligations under international law. He emphasized that "Israeli legislation cannot change those obligations," reinforcing the necessity of adhering to established international standards.



The outcomes of this meeting and the subsequent discussions regarding UNRWA's future are expected to have significant implications for the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the wider geopolitical dynamics in the region. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community will be closely observing the Security Council's proceedings and their potential impact on the ground.

