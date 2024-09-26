New Fight Or Flight Media Training Tool Acts Like A Reporter In The Room

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - B2B tech agency Fight or Flight has ramped up its training capabilities, launching an AI-powered tool that simulates having a real-life reporter in the room.



Media TrAIner, built using Chat 4o, provides two functions that, in previous days, would have required a person with journalistic prowess to deliver - articles based on the mock interviews often conducted with clients during media training and detailed feedback on trainees' responses.

The tool existing media training programs and augments with the media trainer in the room.



When it comes to producing articles, the tool generates mock articles in the style of target reporters, a capability designed to create a realistic simulation of post-interview scenarios.



The immediate and detailed feedback on interview responses identifies areas of improvement, allowing for more focused training. Media TrAIner addresses, for instance, how bridging techniques could have been used to address difficult questions and ensure key messages are landed. Media TrAIner also can show where a spokesperson's answers could have been improved by adding relevant data points.



FoF North America chair Tim Fry, who has more than two decades of agency and in-house roles, said the idea is rooted in his own early career media training, which was led by a former ABC News White House correspondent . The journalist's tough interview style baited Fry to make common interview mistakes like repeating negative language and making long meandering statements devoid of key messages, teaching him the ropes the hard but effective way, he said.



“ Nothing instills the rules of media training like a bruising article resulting from an interview. Generating mock articles is time consuming, though,” Fry said.“With Media TrAiner, what once took several hours of a trainer's time can now be accomplished in minutes with a well-trained GPT. We're not just using Media TrAIner for spokesperson training; our teams are using it for analysis of past interviews and insights on clients' competitors.”

